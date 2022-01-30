Frax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.17 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $14.17 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

