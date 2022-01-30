Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 699,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

FRHLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 41,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

