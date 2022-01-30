Freicoin (FRC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $425,183.68 and approximately $77.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

