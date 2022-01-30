Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:FMS opened at $33.87 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

