Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

