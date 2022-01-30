FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,346 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.55% of FS KKR Capital worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $264,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,499.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

