FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) versus Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Head to Head Analysis

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of FTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90% Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.13 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.44

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTS International and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTS International currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 6.05, suggesting that its share price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

