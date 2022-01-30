Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.