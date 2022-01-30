Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $243.35 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $243.35 million and $2.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.13 or 0.99925456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00487607 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.