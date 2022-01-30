FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and $5.07 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

