Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Head to Head Analysis

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.22

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -13.28% -12.99% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

