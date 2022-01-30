FYDcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,543.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $17,543.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,354,163 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

