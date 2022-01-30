Gagnon Securities LLC Has $47.88 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for 7.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 1.43% of CareDx worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CDNA stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.