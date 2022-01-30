Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $67.45 on Friday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $109.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

