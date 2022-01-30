Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $2.72

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00007205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $1.51 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

