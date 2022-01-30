Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 41.7% in January

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galecto stock remained flat at $$2.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,255. Galecto has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

