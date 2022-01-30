Game.com Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $53,364.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00108042 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

