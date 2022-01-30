GameCredits Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and $89,969.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00293051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,386,514 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

