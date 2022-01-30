GAMEE (GMEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

