GamerCoin (GHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $574,306.00

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and $574,306.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

