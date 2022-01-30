GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, began coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price objective on the stock.

GMSQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 16,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,091. GameSquare Esports has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

