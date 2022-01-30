GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $413.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.