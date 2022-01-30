Gas (GAS) Price Hits $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 7% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and $83.15 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00012033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

