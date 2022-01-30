GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GDI traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$55.15. 21,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,549. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0395858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

