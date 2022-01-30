Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $174.39 million and $1.57 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00108042 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 174,997,021 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

