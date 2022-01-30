Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

