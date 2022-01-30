General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANN opened at $0.27 on Friday. General Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 101.48% and a negative return on equity of 184.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.