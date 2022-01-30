Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $402.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.33 million and the highest is $421.10 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

