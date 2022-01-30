Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

GNMSF traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.99. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.79. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $299.08 and a 1-year high of $500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.37 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

