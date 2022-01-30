Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 113.8% in January

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genprex by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.58. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

