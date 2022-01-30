Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 133,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

