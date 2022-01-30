GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $373,256.43 and $314.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.96 or 1.00074144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00028557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

