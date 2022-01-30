Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,879 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Leidos worth $234,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

