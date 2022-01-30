Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,304,079 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 305.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Unity Software worth $218,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

