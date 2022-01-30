Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,749 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $213,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $285.11 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

