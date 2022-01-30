Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,242 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Henry Schein worth $201,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.