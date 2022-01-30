Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 57,142 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of FMC worth $203,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 560.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

