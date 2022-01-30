Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Fidelity National Financial worth $212,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

