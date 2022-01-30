Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of W. R. Berkley worth $220,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRB opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

