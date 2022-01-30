Geode Capital Management LLC Has $212.25 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Entegris worth $212,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.