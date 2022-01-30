Geode Capital Management LLC Has $212.91 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Atmos Energy worth $212,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NYSE ATO opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

