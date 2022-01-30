Geode Capital Management LLC Has $217.75 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Howmet Aerospace worth $217,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

