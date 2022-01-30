Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of News worth $197,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 33.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of News by 214.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

