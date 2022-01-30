Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of PTC worth $232,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PTC by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

