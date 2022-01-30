Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Penn National Gaming worth $210,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.