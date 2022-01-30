Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Exact Sciences worth $199,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 355.7% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

