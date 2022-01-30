Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 79,982 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Hasbro worth $210,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 73.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

