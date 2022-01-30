Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of NRG Energy worth $201,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 456,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.90 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

