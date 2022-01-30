Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 106,960 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,960 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $210,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 835,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

