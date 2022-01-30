Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,224 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Comerica worth $203,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $93.19 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

